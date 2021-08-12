Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak's 'Innovation Zones'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are convening on Thursday to discuss whether to allow technology companies to exercise powers similar to those of local governments, if they own land and promise investment.

The “Innovation Zones” proposal first appeared in Gov. Steve Sisolak's State of the State address but was never introduced in the Legislature after resistance from local officials, environmentalists and progressive groups who likened it to 19th century company towns.

Sisolak framed the proposal as a vehicle to diversify Nevada's economy but amid opposition, it was scaled back to a study to assuage concerns and allow lawmakers, local officials and the public to get their questions answered, the governor said.