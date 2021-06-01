Nevada lawmakers wrap legislative session just in time

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers ran down the clock on the 2021 legislative session on Monday, passing dozens of high-profile bills moments before the clock struck midnight and forced them to adjourn.

They passed bills to increase taxes on the mining industry, license cannabis lounges and overhaul state voting policies, change the date of the state's presidential primary and mandate that all active voters be sent mail-in ballots in future elections.

The Legislature is next scheduled to meet in 2023, but will likely convene at least one special session to redraw the state's legislative and congressional districts.

Here are notable measures that passed through both chambers on the final day of the legislative session and now head to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak for approval — plus several bills that died.

VOTING

— The bill to send all active voters mail-in ballots for elections extends policies enacted during the pandemic to ensure voters worried about going to the polls could still cast ballots. The bill, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, also improves Nevada’s voter roll maintenance and signature verification procedures.