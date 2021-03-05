Nevada Lawsuit cites EPA, state concerns about lithium mine

The lithium deposit is believed to be one of the U.S.' largest. The mine is projected to produce 1,000 jobs in construction and 300 permanent jobs, generating $75 million in state and local tax revenue over a decade.

President Joe Biden has revoked some of the Trump administration’s executive orders and put the brakes on a copper mine in Arizona but has prioritized lithium production as part of its determination to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

“Renewable energy and electric cars aren’t green when they depend on mining that destroys important wildlife habitat causes extinction,” said Kelly Fuller, the Western Watersheds Project’s energy-mining campaign director.

The lawsuit cites EPA warnings that a plume of contaminated water exceeding Nevada pollution standards could extend a mile from the pit 300 years after it is closed.

The EPA predicts toxic water will seep from the tailings waste facility with high levels of uranium, mercury, arsenic and more than a dozen other contaminants. The lawsuit cites the agency's complaints that the bureau failed to analyze in any detail how the drainage will be treated and managed or for how long.