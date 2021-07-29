Nevada officials: Renters have path to avoid quick evictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Money is available for tenants who could face eviction as early as this weekend as pandemic protections expire, and Nevada's governor and advocates called Thursday for affected renters to quickly contact programs set up to help.

“We will see landlords evicting tenants for non-payment of rent,” and courts may be flooded, said Bailey Bortolin, director of the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers and a board member at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. The center encourages property owners to work with renters through a coronavirus relief housing assistance program, commonly known as CHAP.

If a tenant applies to the program, a court will delay an eviction to allow time try to reach a mediated agreement, Bortolin said.

“Evictions in Nevada follow a backward process,” she said. Once a tenant is served with an eviction notice, they must respond to initiate a court case by filing an answer, and then the landlord files a complaint.

Most tenants don't know they have to act in order to have an opportunity to speak with a judge and avoid an automatic lock-out, Bortolin said.