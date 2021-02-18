Nevada reports 1st case of virus variant from South Africa

Nevada began lifting restrictions on business capacity and private gatherings on Monday and plans to gradually increase the number of people allowed in venues like churches, restaurants, gyms and casinos until May 1, when it will cede a majority of decision-making power to local government officials.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said COVID-19 cases in the Reno-Sparks area have been in a downward trend roughly since the end of November. But he’s concerned that numbers could start to rise again with the easing of restrictions.

“It’s important that we learn from past experience,” Dick said. “As we’ve seen relaxations occur in the mitigation measures that have been put in place, people take that as a positive sign and they think everything is getting better and they relax their practices with the masking and social distancing.”

“We need to make sure we are unified in our approach in wearing masks and social distancing and continuing those practices so that we can be successful in opening up our economy a little bit more instead of hurting ourselves when we do that,” he said.

Dick said on Wednesday he’d heard reports that some businesses “are under the impression that masks are optional now.”