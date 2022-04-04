Nevada toad declared endangered at site of geothermal plant

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S government temporarily declared a Nevada toad endangered Monday because a geothermal power plant in the works about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno could result in its extinction.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment.

But it said the emergency listing goes into effect immediately and will continue for eight months while more permanent protections are considered under the Endangered Species Act for the toad at the only place it is known to exist in the world.

It marks only the second time in 20 years the service has listed a species as endangered on an emergency basis. The Miami blue butterfly was declared endangered on an emergency basis under the Obama administration in 2011.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the toad's listing might affect construction of the plant, which conservationists and tribal members are trying to block in a lawsuit currently before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Officials for Ormat Technologies, which broke ground on the plant in last month, said earlier they didn't believe a listing would impact the project.

