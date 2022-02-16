 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada town in canal fight seeks another chance in US court

  • 0

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada town wants another chance to try to prove the U.S. government’s plans to repair an aging irrigation canal are illegal because they'd eliminate leaking water residents have used for more than a century to fill their own domestic wells.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed Fernley’s lawsuit in December. She said the harms it claimed under the National Environmental Policy Act had no legal basis because their interests in the water are economic, not environmental.

Fernley’s lawyers say they're asking her for permission to amend the complaint so they can better explain why the harms are both economic and environmental.

They say in a new motion that Du’s earlier ruling does a “social injustice” to the high-desert town east of Reno that’s been “utterly reliant” on water seepage through the canal’s dirt floor into the aquifer since it was built 115 years ago.

The government’s lawyers say the town is manufacturing false arguments in an attempt to re-litigate claims the judge already denied. They say the town's argument won't pass legal muster even if it can prove potential environmental harm from plans to renovate the earthen canal that burst in 2008 and flooded nearly 600 homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

Lawmaker who doubts Biden win enters Wisconsin governor race

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican leadership over false election claims, launched his candidacy Saturday for Wisconsin governor, saying he could do more in that role to undo President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Re-elected German president vows to fight for democracy

Re-elected German president vows to fight for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected for a second term of five years by a special parliamentary assembly on Sunday and vowed to heal the wounds left by the coronavirus and fight the enemies of democracy.

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Moderna’s CEO believes it's 'reasonable' to suggest COVID-19 is at final stages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News