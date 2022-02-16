Nevada town in canal fight seeks another chance in US court

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada town wants another chance to try to prove the U.S. government’s plans to repair an aging irrigation canal are illegal because they'd eliminate leaking water residents have used for more than a century to fill their own domestic wells.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed Fernley’s lawsuit in December. She said the harms it claimed under the National Environmental Policy Act had no legal basis because their interests in the water are economic, not environmental.

Fernley’s lawyers say they're asking her for permission to amend the complaint so they can better explain why the harms are both economic and environmental.

They say in a new motion that Du’s earlier ruling does a “social injustice” to the high-desert town east of Reno that’s been “utterly reliant” on water seepage through the canal’s dirt floor into the aquifer since it was built 115 years ago.

The government’s lawyers say the town is manufacturing false arguments in an attempt to re-litigate claims the judge already denied. They say the town's argument won't pass legal muster even if it can prove potential environmental harm from plans to renovate the earthen canal that burst in 2008 and flooded nearly 600 homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0