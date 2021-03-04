Nevadans in Congress proposing big new federal lands bill

Clark County lawmakers and advocacy groups ranging from the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association to Get Outdoors Nevada, the Colorado-based Conservation Lands Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts endorsed the measure.

Critics dubbed it a “sprawl bill.” Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, said it would allow too much growth in a desert environment that is warming due to climate change and dependent on water from the dwindling Colorado River.

The network was among groups that fought more than a decade to defeat a plan by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to tap groundwater beneath vast rangelands in northeast Nevada and pipe it to Las Vegas. Water planners have not proposed an alternative.

Las Vegas has about 2.3 million residents today, and the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas projects the population will approach 3 million by 2040.

That growth faces constraints because the federal government controls more land in Nevada than any other state in the U.S. About 80% of land in the state is in national park, conservation, military and security reservations. Vast rangelands are administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.