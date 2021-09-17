New Mexico backs Texas in opposing nuclear fuel storage

Texas and New Mexico fear the waste will be stranded in their states because the federal government has failed over decades to find a permanent disposal site.

According to the Energy Department, nuclear reactors across the country produce more than 2,000 metric tons of radioactive waste a year, with most of it remaining on-site because there’s nowhere else to put it.

The fuel is sitting at temporary storage sites in nearly three dozen states, either enclosed in steel-lined concrete pools of water or in steel and concrete containers known as casks.

In the 1980s, the Energy Department and Congress approved building a permanent underground burial site in Nevada. Officials there fought the project for years, and Congress eliminated funding for it in 2011. Federal approval was granted for a temporary dump in Utah in 2006, but it was never built.

New Mexico state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, a Democrat who heads the Legislature's Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee, said passing new legislation would send “an unmistakable message” that the region is against becoming the repository for spent fuel.

The Biden administration has been vague at best with how it intends to address the problem, Steinborn said.

“What I would really like to hear is a commitment to go back to the drawing board on figuring out a permanent solution," he said. “Right now, we have a situation where the tail is wagging the dog, where national policy is being promulgated by a private company and a small handful of people who have decided this is a good business opportunity.”

