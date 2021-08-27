New Mexico flush with cash as revenues climb, oil recovers

The favorable forecast also is fueled by growth in high- and mid-wage employment in the first half of 2021. As a result, officials said, total wages and salaries in the state neared pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, and total personal income in New Mexico reached record heights during the pandemic and continues to grow.

But low-wage jobs have yet to bounce back, said Stephanie Schardin Clarke, head of the state Taxation and Revenue Department.

“So there's been a redistribution happening here over the pandemic," she said, "and as policymakers we're hearing that revenues are way up, but I just want to emphasize that there are still deep job losses and those who probably didn't have savings at the onset of the pandemic are the same ones who may not have regained their job yet.”

Officials with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration pointed to two independent economic forecasts that warned it could be the end of 2026 before New Mexico returns to pre-pandemic employment levels. The state has recovered about 44% of the jobs that were lost at the start of the pandemic, but jobless rates in the state remain above national levels.