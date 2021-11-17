New Mexico governor appoints water, infrastructure advisors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor named three new advisors Wednesday who will help guide policy on water, broadband and other infrastructure projects.

Democratic Gov. Michellw Lujan Grisham called the announcements a “celebration” of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden on Monday.

“New Mexico has one of the worst reviews in terms of the potential for failing dams in the country," Lujan Grisham said. “The money coming from the federal government money that’s been made available in a number of ways means that we can fix all of those dams, 200 of them.”

Former Albuquerque mayor Martin Chavez will serve as the state's new infrastructure advisor to prioritize an estimated $3.7 billion in federal funding for roads bridges and other projects that will be sent to New Mexico.

The governor also acknowledged a state supreme court ruling Wednesday that will require her to work more closely with the Legislature to allocate federal pandemic relief. A pending written opinion could have implications for federal infrastructure spending.

Lujan Grisham also named a new top water official, current chief engineer Mike Hamman, to replace John D’Antonio. D’Antonio recently submitted his resignation, citing a lack of funding for his agency and unfunded mandates.

“I’m up for the task the governor has laid at my feet," said Hamman, who will assume the lead role in January, spearheading the state's response to deepening drought and an ongoing legal battle with Texas over management of the Rio Grande.

The governor also named former Illinois Office of Broadband Director Matt Schmit as an advisor to the newly created New Mexico broadband office.

Lujan Grisham said he will move to the state soon to advise the office, which hopes to centralize New Mexico’s sprawling efforts to increase high-speed internet coverage.

