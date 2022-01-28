 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now backs a $15 minimum wage for school workers.

“I did get word five minutes before this hearing that the executive does support the $15 an hour minimum,” state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told legislators during a joint meeting of the state House and Senate Friday.

A budget proposal from Lujan Grisham to the Legislature earlier this month had called for a $15 minimum wage for state workers, but only an approximately $13 minimum wage for workers in schools.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett confirmed the governor's support for the $15 minimum Friday.

Inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other stresses on the labor market are driving wage growth including in low-wage jobs that schools rely on to run, from bus drivers to cafeteria workers to custodians.

In Santa Fe, a sign at Mcdonald’s advertises $14-per-hour starting pay, higher than the lowest paid part-time positions in local cafeterias in the local school district, just over $12 per hour.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth has said he supports the $15 minimum wage for public employees in state government and at public schools.

Associated Press writer Morgan Lee contributed to this report.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

