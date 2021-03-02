New Mexico governor touts progress on virus, draws criticism

The governor during an appearance Tuesday on Washington Post Live said providing more resources to businesses will be key, and more investments will be needed to ensure economic opportunities don't evaporate.

“Let’s own that businesses were lost, livelihoods were lost and diminished and the financial insecurity for far too many New Mexicans and far too many Americans is real, which is why the rescue plan is so critical to us," she said.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, said the governor in crafting the public health restrictions created a system that benefited out-of-state corporations. He said small local businesses have been left trying to catch up on loan payments and find ways to boost customer traffic.

“It's been an unfortunate thing," he said. “It was a choice made by the governor and maybe she thought she was doing right. I've never judged her intentions. All I can say is the outcome has been very bad for New Mexico and not a requirement of the pandemic."

Even though some restrictions are being lifted now as counties reach the state's benchmarks, Pearce said it will take years for some businesses to recover.