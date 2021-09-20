New Mexico hearing begins for next round of oil, gas rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is now the nation’s second largest oil producing state, and environmental officials say more needs to be done to rein in pollution from the industry.

They are proposing another set of rules as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's initiative to address climate change. This time, the state is focusing on the kinds of pollution — volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides — that react with sunlight to form harmful levels of ground-level ozone.

A hearing began Monday. Members of the state Environmental Improvement Board over the next two weeks will hear from dozens of experts and see reams of technical data, but it will be months before a final decision is made.

Before calling her first witnesses, an attorney for the New Mexico Environment Department argued that the board has a duty to address rising ozone concentrations rather than wait until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency forces the state to take action under provisions of the Clean Air Act.

“This rule-making is the first time the department has taken steps to seriously regulate the oil and gas sector and it is taking place in the context of a massive expansion of this industry in New Mexico over the last several years,” said attorney Lara Katz.