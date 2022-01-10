 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico high court upholds deal on coal-fired power plant

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has upheld provisions of an environmental law that provides financial arrangements for an electric utility to abandon investments in a coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico.

In a unanimous opinion announced Monday, the court upheld a finance order from state utility regulators that helps end the use of the San Juan Generating Station by Public Service Company of New Mexico.

The order allows the investor-owned utility to bill $361 million to utility customers as it moves forward with plans to abandon the power plant and raise money to shore up local employment.

Two advocacy groups for utility customers challenged the financial arrangements and the constitutionality of the 2019 Energy Transition Act that aims to phase out electricity sources linked to heavy emissions of climate-warming gasses.

An opinion from Justice David Thomson says that advocacy groups were unable to show that the new law results in unreasonable charges on utility bills.

People are also reading…

The court rejected arguments that the Legislature overstepped its constitutional authority or infringed on the utility commission's responsibility for regulating utility companies.

“While the New Mexico Constitution delegates to the Commission the exclusive responsibility for carrying out public utility regulatory policy, the parameters of that policy are, in the first instance, for the Legislature to decide,” Thomson wrote.

The opinion was applauded by a long list of environmental advocacy groups, including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and Western Resource Advocates.

"The court’s decision now frees up this important funding for worker training and community assistance,” said Steve Michel, deputy director of clean energy at Western Resource Advocates, in a news release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal Thursday much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he'll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News