 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico House approves bill aimed at predatory lending

  • Updated
  • 0
New Mexico Legislature

People walk under the state Capitol rotunda during the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The 60-day meeting of the Legislature began hashing out the state budget, and consider sweeping proposals on education, medicare, and policing last month.

 Cedar Attanasio - staff, AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico House legislators have approved legislation aimed at discouraging predatory lending by lowering the state cap on annual interest rates for storefront loans.

Democratic state Rep. Susan Herrera of Embudo is sponsoring the bill that would lower the maximum interest rate on storefront loans to 36%. The bill would also double the maximum size of small installment loans to $10,000, with repayment periods of up to two years.

The bill won House approval on a 51-18 vote Monday night and moved to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters have said restrictions are needed to ensure borrowers don't fall into vicious cycles of debt that contribute to poverty in New Mexico.

“This is an important step to improve financial stability for our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet,” Herrera said in a statement.

The bill also prohibits the garnishing of wages for nonpayment of loans and halts the accrual of interest within 90 days after nonpayment.

People are also reading…

It bolsters disclosure requirements such as amortization schedules for loan repayment that are aimed at protecting consumers.

Similar legislative initiatives have failed repeatedly in recent years.

Opponents of the bill warned that it could undermine access to small, emergency loans for people without access to traditional lines of credit from banks or credit unions.

“I think there’s a danger for us … whenever we are here as lawmakers and we try to set the rates for the consumer instead of allowing the consumer and the lender to set those rates themselves,” said Rep. T. Ryan Lane, a Republican from Aztec.

New Mexico lawmakers in 2017 eliminated payday loans against future earnings and capped interest rates on small loans by storefront lenders at 175%.

The state's small loan industry provided about 224,000 loans worth $420 million in 2020, the most recent year with statistics on record, according to the state financial institutions division.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

AP investigation: Women's prison fostered culture of abuse

AP investigation: Women's prison fostered culture of abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inside one of the only federal women’s prisons in the United States, inmates say they have been subjected to rampant sexual abuse by correctional officers and even the warden, and were often threatened or punished when they tried to speak up.

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Watch Now: Related Video

See Miami vanish after rare coastal fog rolls in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News