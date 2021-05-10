New Mexico invests in prekindergarten literacy software

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials are rolling out a new platform that will track progress among preschool children to better prepare them for kindergarten and make it easier for parents to keep tabs.

School, state, and legislative officials trained teachers on the program Monday in a Zoom call aired from a Santa Fe hotel, according to a contractor who is providing the software. The tool provides a 15-minute daily curriculum for young children.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to turn to remote learning, the state experienced a 20% decline in prekindergarten enrollment and a 12.5% decline in kindergarten enrollment, according to state Public Education Department statistics cited in a recent report from the Legislature.

To prepare 4-year-olds for kindergarten, officials who oversee early childhood education and K-12 are partnering up to get the tool into parents' hands. The initiative will cost around $875,000.

“Parents will also have access to the backend data, so they can hop in anytime and see how their child is doing,” said Kim Fischer, spokeswoman for Waterford.org, the early childhood education nonprofit that secured the contract.