 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico labor leader steps down as jobless claims persist
0 comments
AP

New Mexico labor leader steps down as jobless claims persist

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Mexico labor leader steps down as jobless claims persist

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo New Mexico Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley listens to questions about wage theft complaints during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. The head of New Mexico's labor agency is stepping down, just as the latest jobless numbers released Friday show over-the-year losses across all major sectors as the state struggles to recover from the economic fallout prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. McCamley's last day as secretary of the state Department of Workforce Solutions is Friday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

 Susan Montoya Bryan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of New Mexico’s labor agency is stepping down, just as the latest jobless numbers released Friday show over-the-year losses across all major sectors as the state struggles to recover from the economic fallout prompted by the pandemic.

Bill McCamley’s last day as secretary of the state Department of Workforce Solutions is Friday. He acknowledged in a statement that the last year has been challenging but he's confident the agency will continue working hard to meet the needs of residents.

McCamley wrote in an email to employees this week that he was proud of their work over the last couple of years, particularly as the agency grappled with unprecedented unemployment claims.

“The effort, care and patience you have shown dealing with New Mexicans as we work through this pandemic together has been nothing short of heroic and I can do nothing but offer my highest praise to all of you,” he wrote.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office said Ricky Serna, who previously served as deputy secretary at the Department of Workforce Solutions, will serve as acting secretary pending the search for a full-time replacement.

New Mexico has paid out more than $3.5 billion to displaced workers over the past year. Its unemployment fund was drained by September due to the high number of jobless claims, forcing the state to borrow around $234 million from the federal government so it could continue funding various unemployment programs.

State officials hope to use federal funding from the latest pandemic relief package to replenish the fund, but McCamley recently said that officials were waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the funds can be used.

More than 100,000 New Mexicans currently are receiving weekly jobless benefits. Since last June, there have been between 2,000 and 5,000 weekly initial claims for jobless benefits, taxing a system designed for fewer than 1,000.

On Friday, the latest report issued by the agency put New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March at 8.3%. That's unchanged from February but up from 5.4% in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.

While all sectors have been hit, leisure and hospitality continued to report the heaviest employment losses in New Mexico, with a drop of 18,400 jobs — or nearly 19% — compared to the previous year. Mining, construction, education and health services also were down thousands of jobs compared to last year.

Aside from dealing with unemployment, McCamley had focused on trying to address a backlog of wage theft claims and boost workforce training initiatives early in his tenure.

During his time in the New Mexico House of Representatives, he chaired the labor and economic development committee. He also served as a Dona Ana County commissioner and as executive director of the New Mexico Rural Development Council, where he worked with small communities across the state on job creation, education and housing projects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Families of boat workers clinging to hope

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News