New Mexico legislators push for more spending, business aid

The spending plan would provide four months of state taxation relief for restaurants and pay off $325 million in debt racked up by the state unemployment trust fund -- avoiding an increase in payroll taxes on businesses to make up the difference.

Republican House minority leader Jim Townsend of Artesia said he is reluctant to endorse proposed salary increases for public workers that would increase annual state spending by more than $60 million annually.

"At a time of such unemployment, I think that was about $63 million in the budget that I personally found troubling,” Townsend said.

Separately, bigger annual raises of 6% are planned for corrections officers in state-run prisons and the budget plan underwrites previously approved raises for state police.

New Mexico's state revenues have rebounded on surging production of petroleum and a rally in oil-market prices.

Federal pandemic financial relief in 2020 to state and local governments, businesses, school districts and the unemployed also have contributed to the state's anticipated budget surplus and a $2.5 billion reserve fund.

Economic relief proposals tied to the state budget plan would draw down New Mexico's financial reserves by $750 million.