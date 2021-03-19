New Mexico Legislature passes delayed sick leave mandate

The exchange, around 10:30 p.m., became so heated that Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, a Democrat, interrupted twice to remind of decorum rules and the Senate unanimously decided to take 10-minute recess.

Public workers were ultimately excluded from the bill by a narrow vote after 2 a.m.

The bill also expands enforcement of employee recordkeeping laws, with fines for misclassification of full-time employees as part-time. It also mandates that certain labor complaints be taken to court by the state’s Labor Relations Division.

Employers opposed to the sick leave mandate characterized it as the latest anti-business blow from the Democratic-controlled Legislature, following an ongoing tiered minimum wage increase recently expanded to include teenage workers. One business owner vowed to pass his increased labor costs onto customers and to tell them why she was doing so.

“I will add a line to all of my checks that says ‘surcharge for New Mexico’s sick leave and minimum wage mandates,’ which won’t go over well with the guest. And then secondly, in five years my leases are up; I will leave,” said Albuquerque restaurateur Chris Zalesiak on Monday, ahead of the Senate vote.