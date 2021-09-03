 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan
0 Comments
AP

New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The public will have a chance to weigh in on a plan to allow air tours over Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico.

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking for public comment on the draft of the proposed Air Tour Management Plan.

Under the plan up to 101 air tours would be allowed each year across nine defined routes. That number is based on the average number that were reported over the monument between 2017 and 2019.

Comments can be submitted through the Park Service's planning, environment and public comment website now through Oct. 3. The project's plans are also available to look at on the website.

There are concerns air tours could damage wildlife and other natural and cultural resources.

Bandelier National Monument is among two dozen parks in the National Park System considering air tour management plans. It is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest from Santa Fe and protects more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) of historical Native American territory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

National Politics

Schmitt says KC, Jackson County kids can ignore mask mandate

  • Updated

Residents of Kansas City, Missouri, and its surrounding county can be excused if they're confused about whether to adhere to local mask mandates after Missouri's attorney general offered “legal direction” indicating that many and perhaps most people can ignore them, especially students.

+20
White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans
National Politics

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday, as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants underscored the grave threat in the war's final days.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News