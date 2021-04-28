New Mexico nuclear waste repository to use electric vehicles

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico has announced plans to replace diesel vehicles and equipment with electrical and battery-operated components as part of a larger effort to improve airflow in the underground nuclear waste repository.

According to its website, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is the only repository for nuclear waste disposal in the U.S. Department of Energy sites across the U.S. send their waste to the plant.

Plant officials began work on a new utility shaft and planned to restart a major ventilation fan after available underground air became restricted following an accidental radiological release in 2014 that contaminated parts of the mine, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported Saturday.

Over the weekend, officials moved forward with a multimillion-dollar project to rebuild the ventilation system known as the Safety Significant Confinement Ventilation System. It is expected to provide 540,000 cubic feet (15,300 cubic meters) per minute of breathable air to underground workers when it is expected to be completed in 2025.