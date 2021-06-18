New Mexico official delays vote over stream access issue

Marco Gonzales, an attorney for the landowners, said he did not know Salazar Hickey's daughter and also did not know she got the job offer at his firm, which is the largest in New Mexico and has attorneys licensed across the Southwest. He labeled Friday delay of the hearing as a tactic that prejudiced his clients.

Salazar Hickey dismissed that characterization, saying she takes integrity and transparency seriously.

“This is the right thing to do,” she said during the meeting. “We cannot take these issues lightly.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, is among the people who have argued that public access to the waterways should not be limited, regardless of whether streams are classified as non-navigable. Many waterways in New Mexico and elsewhere in the Southwest flow intermittently and depend on snow or storm runoff.

Advocates of private property rights have argued that if access to the waterways is opened up in New Mexico, property values will decline and there would be less interest by private owners to invest in conserving tracts of land along streams. Some fishing outfitters and guides have said their business would be adversely affected.