 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico officials point to vaccine supply chain issues
0 comments
AP

New Mexico officials point to vaccine supply chain issues

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly one quarter of New Mexico’s population has registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but top officials with some of the state’s largest health care providers said Monday that inconsistencies with the supply chain are among the barriers to getting more shots in arms.

More than 507,700 residents have registered on New Mexico's vaccine website, and state health officials have been urging people to be patient as the focus is now shifting from vaccinating frontline health care workers, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care facilities to the oldest New Mexicans.

Younger people with chronic illnesses — which make up a large percentage of the state's population — and other essential workers will be next in line.

The state is receiving between 50,000 and 60,000 doses weekly, and state officials confirmed Monday that number is likely to climb in the coming weeks.

Of the 221,375 doses that have been shipped so far, nearly 204,000 have been administered, putting New Mexico among the top states for vaccine distribution rates.

Top officials with some of the state’s largest health care providers acknowledged during a briefing Monday that inconsistencies with the supply chain are among the barriers to getting more shots in arms.

They said they are ready to set up more clinics to administer vaccines after more doses arrive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
National

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

+4
MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch
National Politics

MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Mike Lindell, better known to TV viewers as the MyPillow Guy, went to the White House last week to try to persuade President Donald Trump to keep pushing bogus theories about the election, he came away disappointed. Unexpectedly, Trump passed him — and his claims about sabotaged voting machines — off on staffers. But the Trump true believer says he has something from Trump that softens that blow: the promise of an endorsement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden during primetime: 'democracy has prevailed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News