New Mexico officials urge employers to require vaccinations

“Vaccine resistance — often fueled by misinformation and propaganda — stands in the way,” the letter said. “We need to finish the job. And we need your help.”

Terri Cole, president and CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, said some employers have legitimate liability concerns about mandating the vaccines without a state order to do so.

Cole said the concern might be reduced if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moved beyond emergency-use authorization and granted full approval to the vaccines.

“As a business community,” Cole said, “we obviously believe that the way out of this pandemic is to get workers and residents vaccinated. We can’t say that strongly enough."

Matthew Dominguez, the general manager of Sadie’s of New Mexico restaurant chain, said what the elected officials wanted wasn’t a bad idea but that it could hurt business.

“If it’s not mandated and just recommended, and we are part of only a handful of restaurants trying to implement something like that, then 100% I think that is something that would hinder us from getting new employees,” Dominguez said.