New Mexico plots greater spending, from tuition to Medicaid

The state agency that oversees oilfield permits and cleanup activities says its $82 million budget proposal would increase capacity for on-site inspections and plug more orphan oil and natural gas wells. It was allotted less than $70 million for the current budget year ending June 30, 2022.

The Environment Department is seeking a $7.1 million increase in general fund spending, a roughly 45% increase over current year spending of $16 million. The funds would help the state reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by implementing new fuel efficiency standards and boosting hydrogen infrastructure for fuel cell vehicles that have no tailpipe emissions, the Environment Department said in a statement.

Environmental regulators also are under pressure to expand food safety oversight to cannabis infused products known as edibles, as the state legalizes recreational cannabis sales by April 1, 2022.

The Human Services Department says its suggested Medicaid spending increases will bring in $6.1 billion to the state in annual federal matching funds.

Post-partum Medicaid benefits would extend for one year after childbirth, up from six months. More than 70% of births in New Mexico are covered by Medicaid insurance for people living in poverty or on the cusp.