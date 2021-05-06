New Mexico proposes more rules to curb oil and gas emissions

“As we review the rule in detail, we will look for opportunities to engage the department with industry’s technical professionals to encourage greater innovation and cost-effective solutions, consistent with other regulatory requirements,” he said, noting that responsible energy development will continue to pay dividends when it comes to supporting state spending and the overall economy.

State officials pointed to what they described as an unlevel playing field when it comes to industry and the government. There are seven inspectors for more than 50,000 wells, meaning regulators will lean heavily on technological advancements for monitoring oil and gas operations. Kenney said that will include aerial inspections, the use of special cameras and infrared drones.

The state expects the rule, once adopted sometime next year, to lead to reductions in ozone-causing pollution that would equal taking 8 million cars off the road every year. Methane emissions also would be reduced as a result, Kenney said.

“We will ensure compliance with these rules because public health is at stake,” he told reporters during a briefing.

The proposed rule also establishes emission reduction requirements for equipment like compressors, turbines, heaters and other pneumatic devices.