New Mexico schools begin to spend $1.5 billion pandemic aid

“We want to make sure that all of this money goes toward impactful uses for schools and students as they emerge from the pandemic and that the money does not revert," said Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart in a statement Thursday.

The department will also “escalate attention” to any districts “lagging their peers" in spending the federal funds as part of a detailed tracking system, Stewart said.

He said the top spending categories for the department's portion of the funds were air filtration upgrades and an online learning platform made available to school districts.

“Federal funding, you know, that’s a huge one and let me tell you we are planning and we have spent a lot of dollars,” said acting Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent Ralph Ramos. “Number one priority was the safety equipment.”

Las Cruces Public Schools recently returned to full in-person learning after limiting attendance to small groups. The school board recently voted to not access state aid to extend the school year. But federal funding could fill in the gaps for summer programming, as West Las Vegas school districts say they plan to do.