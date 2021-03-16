New Mexico senate advances, increases childhood funding bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — With less than a week remaining in the New Mexico legislative session, state senators are hashing out a proposal that could change the way education is funded for decades by increasing withdrawals from a unique $20 billion public endowment.

The initiative advanced Tuesday toward a Senate floor vote that would tap the trust fund to increase spending on preschool and K-12 education by about $250 million a year. Legislative approval would send the proposed constitutional amendment to a statewide vote.

The Land Grant Permanent Fund currently pays out 5% of its average five-year balance, mostly to K-12 schools. Oil income and investment gains doubled the value of the fund over the past 11 years.

Lawmakers in the Senate want to distribute more of the gains to children now by increasing the withdrawals to 6.25%.

Child well-being in the state is ranked near-last in the nation, and early childhood education advocates argue that universal preschool, home visits to new parents, and other programs can reverse the trend.