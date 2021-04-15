New Mexico settles retaliation lawsuit by whistleblower

When "the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance refuses to make good on an agreement with the state, it really does have a chilling effect on other folks coming forward with valuable information that leads to the recovery of money for taxpayers," she said.

Toal said that payment of about $1 million already was provided to the three whistleblowers for bringing insurance underpayments to light.

“Our view — which includes me — is they are not owed the money and the court ruled ... in the state's favor,” he said of the additional payment sought on appeal.

Maestas says she first brought concerns about the alleged tax underpayments in 2015 to then-superintendent of insurance John Franchini and eventually to the attorney general's office.

She claimed in her retaliation lawsuit that insurance regulators “overtly and covertly” attempted to stop her from exposing tax fraud and created a hostile work environment by assigning her menial tasks and an overwhelming workload.

Presbyterian Health Plan agreed in 2017 to pay a $18.5 million to resolve claims of unpaid premium taxes that dated back more than a decade. Presbyterian did not acknowledge wrongdoing, and fraud charges were dismissed.