New Mexico to encourage unemployed to return to work

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told business leaders in Albuquerque that the state will soon adopt new policies encouraging residents receiving jobless benefits to go back to work.

The Democratic governor said the policies would be unveiled in the next week or so and that extended benefits should not be a “disincentive” to work, the Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday.

“We need to both incentivize employees to go back to work and we’re going to need some accountability aspects,” Lujan Grisham said during a virtual Economic Forum meeting. She did not provide further details on the policies.

Lujan Grisham also said her administration would use much of the $1.6 billion it will get over the next two years in federal relief aid to bolster the state’s largely depleted unemployment fund. She said she would also push for federal approval to use much of the available money to ensure businesses do not face an increase in the tax rates they pay into it.

“The first priority with that money is clearly unemployment,” Lujan Grisham said.