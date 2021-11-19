 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico wants K-12 students to get internet from their TV

  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Broadband problems continue to slow down New Mexico students, but a pilot project using TV signals to transmit computer files may help.

On Thursday, state public education officials distributed devices to eight Taos families that allow schools to send them digital files via television. The card-deck-sized boxes allow digital television receivers to connect with computers.

In October, local broadcasting affiliates of New Mexico PBS finished testing the technology to make sure they could set aside bandwidth not taken up by TV show broadcasts, and dedicate it to broadcast downloadable digital files.

The pilot in Taos relies on a broadcast from northern New Mexico PBS affiliate KNME, while two others are planning to roll out pilot programs in Silver City and Portales.

Many rural areas of New Mexico are too far from internet infrastructure like fiber cables and cell towers but do get TV reception.

Remote learning during the pandemic last year highlighted the digital divide for many students, many of whom had to learn using paper packets while their peers could participate in virtual lessons via video chat.

People are also reading…

Even with schools back to offering in-person classes, internet inequality persists after class when they do homework, and for students being quarantined due to virus concerns.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for misusing public money to cover more than $84,000 in personal expenses over a six-year span.

Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

Progressives say Nevada redistricting maps split Latino vote

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A congressional district map that would bolster Democrats' advantage in Nevada swing districts is angering progressives who argue in the process it dilutes minority voting power by splitting Latinos across three districts.

House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill

House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and approached House passage of their expansive social and environment bill late Thursday, as President Joe Biden and his party neared a defining win in their drive to use their control of government to funnel its resources toward their domestic priorities.

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors' ransom demand

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors' ransom demand

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of an American humanitarian worker who was kidnapped in Niger five years ago said Wednesday that her husband's captors have made a multimillion-dollar ransom demand but U.S. government “restrictions” have hindered her ability to raise the sum.

Watch Now: Related Video

Skating priest says he serves God on ice hockey rink

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News