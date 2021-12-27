New Mexico will raise minimum wage to $11.50 for 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's hourly minimum wage is set to increase by a dollar to $11.50 at the start of 2022.

The Workforce Solutions Department on Monday issued a reminder to employers and workers of the increase.

Reforms signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and adopted in 2019 gradually raise the statewide minimum wage to $12 by 2023.

President Joe Biden has proposed to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers to $15 an hour from $7.25.

Higher local minimum wages are in effect in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County.

State labor officials say that employers are required to post a summary of the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act in a place where all workers can easily see it.

