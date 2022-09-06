 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 6 series

British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will “tackle the issues that are holding Britain back” in her first speech as the leader of the country.

Speaking Tuesday outside 10 Downing St. hours after being formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, Truss said she would focus on tackling Britain’s energy crisis, struggling economy and overburdened health service.

She promised to grow the economy and make the U.K. an “aspiration nation,” but acknowledged the country faces “severe global headwinds” because of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with inflation above 10% and energy bills soaring for both businesses and households.

Truss became prime minister by winning a Conservative Party leadership election on Monday. She replaces Boris Johnson as leader of both the party and the country.

People are also reading…

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shuttering businesses and leaving the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to succeed Boris Johnson, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan on Thursday.

“You must know about the cost of living crisis in England, which is really quite bad at the moment,” said Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, outside the Houses of Parliament.

“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver. But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”

Truss, 47, took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.

It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule, because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.

Truss became prime minister a day after the ruling Conservative Party chose her as its leader in an election where the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. As party leader, Truss automatically became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.

But as a national leader selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, on Tuesday called for an early election in October — something that Truss and the Conservative Party are highly unlikely to do since the Tories are slumping in the polls.

“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership (campaign) and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC. “Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong."

Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.

Always colorful, he thinly disguised his bitterness at being forced out.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function,” Johnson said. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.’’

Many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, though he was cyrptic about his plans. Instead, the man who studied classics at the University of Oxford backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said.

Johnson, 58, became prime minister three years ago after his predecessor, Theresa May, failed to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union. Johnson later won an 80-seat majority in Parliament with the promise to “get Brexit done.”

But he was forced out of office by a series of scandals that culminated in the resignation of dozens of Cabinet secretaries and lower-level officials in early July. That paved the way for Truss, a one-time accountant who was first elected to the House of Commons in 2010.

Many people in Britain are still learning about their new leader.

Unlike Johnson, who made himself a media celebrity long before he became prime minister, Truss rose quietly through the Conservative ranks before she was named foreign secretary, one of the top Cabinet posts, just a year ago.

She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister Tuesday afternoon outside No. 10 Downing Street.

Truss is under pressure to spell out how she plans to help consumers pay household energy bills that are set to rise to an average of 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year — triple the cost of a year ago — on Oct. 1 unless she intervenes.

Rising food and energy prices, driven by the invasion of Ukraine and the aftershocks of COVID-19 and Brexit, have propelled U.K. inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. The Bank of England forecasts it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the U.K. will slip into a prolonged recession by the end of the year.

Train drivers, port staff, garbage collectors, postal workers and lawyers have all staged strikes to demand that pay increases keep pace with inflation, and millions more, from teachers to nurses, could walk out in the next few months.

Truss, a low-tax, small-government conservative who admires Margaret Thatcher, says her priority is cutting taxes and slashing regulations to fuel economic growth. Critics say that will fuel further inflation while failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. The uncertainty has rattled money markets, driving the pound below $1.14 on Monday, its weakest since the 1980s.

In theory, Truss has time to make her mark: She doesn’t have to call a national election until late 2024. But opinion polls already give the main opposition Labour Party a steady lead, and the worse the economy gets, the more pressure will grow.

In addition to Britain's domestic woes, Truss and her new Cabinet will also face multiple foreign policy crises, including the war in Ukraine and frosty post-Brexit relations with the EU.

Truss, as foreign secretary, was a firm supporter of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia. She has said her first phone call with a world leader will be to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Truss has also pledged to increase U.K. defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product from just over 2% — another expensive promise.

But she’s likely to have much cooler conversations with EU leaders, who were annoyed by her uncompromising stance as foreign secretary in talks over trade rules for Northern Ireland, an unresolved Brexit issue that has soured relations between London and Brussels. With the U.K. threatening to breach the legally binding divorce treaty, and the EU launching legal action in response, the dispute could escalate into a trade war.

“I think she’s got a big, challenging job ahead of her,'' Robert Conway, 71, an electronics manufacturer, said in London. “Hopefully she’ll bring that, a new team, a new start, but it’s going to be a challenging job.”

Susie Blann, Sylvia Hui and Kwiyeon Ha contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Liz Truss, who is expected to become Britain's prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss refused to give specifics on her plans before she takes the top post, but she stressed in comments to the BBC on Sunday that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain. The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health care system since early July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The winner will be announced Monday.

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The European Union’s top executive says the bloc’s electricity market is no longer working and has proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Europe’s priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce. She blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise of gas and electricity prices. Earlier this week, Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, citing maintenance reasons. Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

A federal judge has told the Justice Department  to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

Residents of the far-away Russian village where he spent his youth have lauded Mikhail Gorbachev too as Moscow paid last respects to him. The Soviet Union’s reformist last leader grew up in Privolnoye. The village has a population of about 3,000 in southern Russia’s Stavropol region. Gorbachev was the son of peasants. He retained the region’s distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy’s common touch. Gorbachev went away to Moscow around 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university. He eventually returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system. Gorbachev died Tuesday at age 91. People in Privolnoye remembered him Saturday as someone who helped the village.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News