New US Senate panel to tackle Nevada tourism amid pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. Senate subcommittee focused on travel and tourism has met for the first time to discuss ways to help the industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade and Export Promotion met on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

“Travel and tourism-related industries drive job creation and economic growth in states across America, especially in Nevada,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, the committee's chair. “These industries and the workers they employ are absolutely essential to our state’s prosperity.”

Rosen said the committee will develop bipartisan solutions to bring the industry back to pre-pandemic levels. The committee is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

In Nevada, the pandemic closed casinos for more than two months last year and they have yet to fully recover, the Sun reported. The state's unemployment rate reached a high of about 30%, and the loss of gaming and other tax revenue left the state in a $1.2 billion budget deficit.