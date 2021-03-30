New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called Tuesday's development “long overdue."

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement, “It’s more important than ever that our region has a strong and robust MTA to help power the economic recovery from this unprecedented crisis, and as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels we must tackle congestion.”

Numerous details still need to be finalized, including the price of tolls, how they're collected and which vehicles might be exempted or receive discounts.

The tolls are expected to be levied in an area from the southern border of Central Park to Battery Park at the bottom of Manhattan. Several hundred thousand vehicles per day entered that section of Manhattan during pre-pandemic times, a city study estimated.

The plan has drawn some opposition, notably from lawmakers representing New Jersey, where residents driving into New York already pay as much as $16 in cash to cross the Hudson River.

“Thousands of Jersey drivers from my district, who commute every day, will face a new congestion tax of about $3,000 a year," Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer said Tuesday. "That’s a joke. This is absurd double taxation at its finest, and it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

