New York lawmakers vote to extend eviction moratorium

“This is blatant contempt of SCOTUS’ order," the group's president Joseph Strasburg, whose organization, along with five individual landlords, challenged the state’s eviction ban, said.

Strasberg said the new moratorium would be too similar to the old one. He criticized it for lacking an income limit, and said it shouldn't be up to landlords to prove tenants don't have a hardship.

Months ago, lawmakers had expected New York wouldn’t still need an eviction moratorium this fall because the state approved a $2.4 billion fund expected to help as many as 200,000 households late on their rent.

But New York has released only a small percentage of that money so far: $230 million to over 15,000 households as of Wednesday.

Hochul has vowed to get the money out more quickly. The legislation also boosts the fund to $2.6 billion.

Meanwhile, she's urging tenants to apply for rental assistance. Those who qualify for months of back rent can receive up to a year of protection from eviction for having failed to pay that rent.

Under the new legislation, courts will be able to look up whether a tenant has applied for rental assistance.