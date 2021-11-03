New York voters approve right to a clean environment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers approved a ballot measure adding the right to a clean environment to the state constitution, but they appeared to be less enthusiastic about other proposed changes, including some that would make it easier to vote.

The environmental measure was one of five statewide ballot questions before New York voters Tuesday.

Supporters say enshrining a constitutional right to clean air and water will require the government to consider environmental effects early on in policy-making and give greater weight to people who sue when government fails to do so.

“This ballot measure will help improve the health of residents throughout the state — especially in low-income communities and communities of color that are disproportionately impacted by air pollution,” said Harold P. Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association.

Critics, including some Republicans, the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, say the constitutional right is too vague and will simply fuel costly lawsuits.

New York joins a handful of states that have created a constitutional right to a clean environment. Neighboring Pennsylvania, a state that has struggled with pollution from mining, oil and gas extraction and heavy industry, has had such a right since 1971.

Early returns showed a narrowing path for two other proposed constitutional amendments related to voting rights.

Though many ballots have yet to be tabulated, the vote was running Wednesday against one amendment that would have gotten rid of a requirement that people register to vote at least 10 days before an election.

The count also appeared not to favor a proposal to remove a constitutional restriction that limits absentee voting to New Yorkers who are ill, have a physical disability or are outside the country.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, New York has allowed any voters fearful of COVID-19 to vote by mail, but Democratic lawmakers want to make no-excuse absentee voting permanent.

The outcome was uncertain for both questions, and the picture could change as absentee ballots, cast via mail, are opened and counted in the days ahead.

The New York State Conservative Party fought those initiatives with a $3 million campaign featuring media ads and lawn signs statewide in late October, according to party chair Jerry Kassar.

“We felt this was an attempt by the liberal Democrats, the Democratic Party, to really hurt our ability to win elections,” Kassar said.

Kassar declined to reveal Wednesday who funded his party’s opposition campaign. He said the party would file such disclosures in January.

The opposition campaign also targeted another ballot initiative that would change New York's process of drawing political maps for legislative and congressional districts. Critics, including the New York chapter of the League of Women Voters, cited provisions that would weaken the role of minority political parties.

Supporters of the ballot initiatives, including Democrats and voter advocacy groups, said Wednesday that a deluge of opposition ads statewide might have swayed voters.

“I didn’t see any ads telling people to vote yes; I saw plenty of ads telling people to vote no,” New York Public Interest Research Group Executive Director Blair Horner said.

Horner said it’s possible that liberal leaders in New York, where Democrats hold legislative supermajorities, simply didn’t feel “energized” to launch a robust campaign.

It was too early to show a clear result on a fifth proposal would increase from $25,000 to $50,000 the minimum claim needed to send a case to New York City’s civil court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0