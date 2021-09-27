 Skip to main content
NFL Holt brothers' firm to build North Carolina Freedom Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A construction company founded by former NFL players and brothers Torry and Terrence Holt will build the project designed to honor the contributions of African Americans in North Carolina.

Leaders of the North Carolina Freedom Park initiative announced on Monday that the Black-owned Holt Brothers Construction has been awarded the contract to complete the $5.4 million project in Raleigh.

The park, to be located between the Executive Mansion and the Legislative Building. will be anchored by the Beacon of Freedom, a piece of public art that will be illuminated at night.

Freedom Park’s leaders broke ground last fall on the park, which is expected to be completed by next year.

The Holts grew up in Gibsonville and played at North Carolina State University. Torry Holt was an All-American wide receiver and played on the Super Bowl-winning St. Louis Rams in 2000.

The brothers’ construction company has completed other projects such as a Durham County library renovation and North Carolina Central University’s new student center.

Freedom Park was designed by the late architect Phil Freelon, who also designed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, and the Durham firm Perkins & Will.

