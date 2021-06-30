NJ awards 2 more offshore wind projects, tripling capacity

“We have a moral obligation to do everything humanly possible to mitigate the impacts of climate change," added Joseph Fiordaliso, the BPU's president.

The board's action was something of a surprise, in that it was expected to choose between the two applicants.

Instead, it allocated 1,510 megawatts of capacity to Atlantic Shores — enough to power 637,000 homes — and 1,148 megawatts to Orsted's Ocean Wind II project — enough to power 518,000.

That comes on top of the 1,100 megawatts approved for Orsted's first project, enough to power 500,000 homes.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with our project and cementing our commitment to deliver clean, renewable power and well-paid jobs to the Garden State for years to come,” said Joris Veldhoven, commercial and finance director at Atlantic Shores.

“With the selection of Ocean Wind II, New Jersey is now firmly at the heart of the American offshore wind industry,” added David Hardy, CEO of Orsted Offshore North America.

New Jersey has set a goal of generating 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

Environmental groups hailed the joint award on Wednesday, saying it bodes well for the future of renewable energy projects.