 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan

  • Updated
  • 0

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses.

The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc is preparing to contain an energy crisis in Europe that some fear could lead to rolling blackouts, factory shutdowns and a deep recession over the winter in economies already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas supplies to 13 EU member nations as European governments bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money, aid and sanctions on Moscow. The potential for shortages has led to surging gas and electricity prices that could climb higher as demand peaks during the cold months.

People are also reading…

“Russia has fired an energy missile at the European continent and the world,” European Council President Charles Michel said as the leaders met in Prague.

No breakthrough emerged from the summit, but Michel said the meeting was an important “strategic step” that he hoped might soon lead to a deal.

Standing in the way of an agreement was the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers, and they’re struggling to see eye-to-eye on the best way ahead.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins summed up the challenge for the EU as it considers a possible gas-price ceiling.

“A price cap on gas, if that could be achieved, would be grand — with the caveat that we cannot endanger security of supply,” Karins said. “So we cannot set the price so that no one would sell gas into Europe.”

In a choreographed display of unity, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz entered Prague Castle together on foot, walking past a small but noisy crowd of pro-Ukraine demonstrators.

A group of 15 member countries has urged the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, to propose a cap on gas prices as soon as possible, but the idea has not secured unanimous support, with Germany notably blocking.

Scholz's government is also annoying some of its fellow EU members. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized Germany’s plan to spend up to 200 billion euros (dollars) to help keep gas prices low for its own consumers and businesses.

“The richest EU state with a strong economy is trying to use the crisis to get a competitive advantage for its businesses. That’s not fair. The common market can’t function in this way,” Morawiecki said. Many, including France and Italy, think the move should have been coordinated with them or that EU money should be used instead.

For now, the commission says, Europe’s gas storage capacity stands at about 90%, even as Russian gas supplies to the EU declined by 37% between January and August, with the U.S. and Norway stepping in to provide liquefied natural gas. But those replacement supplies have not been cheap.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the talks in the Czech capital focused on cutting high gas and electricity prices, negotiating a corridor for decent prices with more reliable suppliers and on limiting prices in the gas market overall.

“There is a broad support that next spring, at end of the winter when our storages will be depleted, it is of paramount importance that we have a joint procurement of gas, so that we avoid to outbid each other but that we have collective bargaining power,” von der Leyen said.

For now, a breakthrough on the price cap seems a distant prospect. But EU energy ministers meet again next week and may make enough progress to close in on some kind of agreement for when the leaders meet again in Brussels on Oct 20-21.

The gas cap proposal faces hurdles “because each country has its own version of what the gas cap should look like,” said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels.

And there are more fundamental problems, including the need to cut demand: “The key issue at stake is, can we cap the price of gas without reducing the incentive to reduce gas use,” Tagliapietra said.

For all its difficulties, sealing a deal on gas is another core element of resisting what the Europeans believe to be Russia’s manipulation of the energy markets in an attempt to weaken their resolve to support conflict-ravaged Ukraine.

The EU agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, hitting trade, notably in the tech sector, slapping travel bans and asset freezes on 30 more officials, and targeting seven organizations. But the bloc is running out of economic ammunition to punish Russia with.

Mike Corder in The Hague, Samuel Petrequin in Brussels and David McHugh in Frankfurt contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser Thursday night, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

Latvia has held general election that has been influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An exit poll shows the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, capturing 22.5% support. Karins currently leads a four-party minority coalition. The poll also predicted that a new centrist party that favors green development — United List — would be second with 11.5% and the opposition Greens and Farmers Union would come in third with 10.9%. Support for parties catering to the country's ethnic-Russian minority, who make up over 25% of Latvia’s 1.9 million people, is expected to be mixed. One Moscow-friendly party saw its popularity plummet after it opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

U.S. officials celebrated at the start of September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash. The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil. That would deprive Putin of money to keep prosecuting his war in Ukraine, but also ensure that oil kept gushing out of Russia and kept global prices low. But nearly a month later, the organization made up of some of the world’s leading economies, the Group of Seven, is still figuring out how to execute their plan and gather participants.

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

UK's Truss sticks by economic plan as her party worries

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has acknowledged she could have done a better job “laying the ground” for her package of unfunded tax cuts. But she insisted Sunday that she would push on with an economic plan that has caused turmoil on financial markets and weakened the country’s public finances. Truss acknowledged that the U.K. faces “a very turbulent and stormy time” but said her policies would lead to a “high-growth, low-tax economy” in the longer term. The comments are unlikely to calm Truss’s Conservative Party. The party opens its four-day annual conference on Sunday amid plunging poll ratings and growing public discontent.

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Prime Minister Liz Truss took over from Boris Johnson as U.K. leader a month ago. Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a bitter dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules. And on Thursday the British leader is traveling to the Czech Republic for the first meeting of the European Political Community. That's an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron that brings together EU members, aspiring members and the U.K., the bloc's only ex-member.

Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November

Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Nov. 11. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time. Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. Motorist group AAA says the average price for regular gas in Georgia is $3.17 a gallon. That’s down about 17 cents in a month, but up a nickel from last week. Kemp signed a broadly supported law in March that suspended Georgia's gas tax through May 31. Under state law, Kemp can extend the suspension if state lawmakers ratify the action later.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French writer, feminist icon Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News