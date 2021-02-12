North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is in a stronger financial position than budget analysts anticipated last year at the start of the pandemic, according to a report from a group of economists.

The analysis from the Office of State Budget and Management and the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division project the state will receive $4.1 billion more in revenue this fiscal year than expected. The change represents a nearly 18% increase than they had forecast in May 2020.

The extra revenue primarily came from higher income and sales tax collections and strong business tax collections.

The coronavirus pandemic created much uncertainty at the time the economists issued their report last year, prompting them to predict the state would be in a weaker economic position. The state has not seen as serious of a recession as expected.

But the recovery has not spread equally across the workforce. The report issued Thursday notes that a chunk of the state's workforce will continue to struggle if transmission of the virus remains prevalent.

“Despite solid revenue growth, a small segment of the workforce will remain un- or underemployed as long as COVID-19 is prevalent, and this will keep both the economy and revenue below their full potential rate of growth," the report said.