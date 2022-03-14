 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

North Carolina unemployment rate 3.9% for January

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate continued on a downward trek in January, the state Commerce Department announced on Monday, even as regular recalculations of 2021 figures raised slightly recent monthly rates.

January's seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.9% compares to 4.1% in December.

The December rate had been announced earlier this year as 3.7%. But the department has since revised last year's monthly totals, which is done annually. It resulted in a new, higher percentage for December. Some rates in early 2021 are now lower than they were previously.

When the recalculated rates are used, North Carolina still hasn’t logged a month-over-month rising unemployment rate since September 2020.

Using new totals, the department reported 25,100 additional people were employed in January compared to December, or 4.81 million overall. And those unemployed fell by 9,600 to below 197,500, according to a department news release.

According to another counting format the department releases that is based on monthly worksite surveys, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment rose by 4,100 to about 4.66 million. Professional and business services, construction and the financial activities sectors saw the largest employment increases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Riots shake France’s Corsica over assault on jailed nationalist

