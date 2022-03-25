 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.7% in February

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate fell further below 4% in February, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the rolls of the unemployed continued to fall.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 3.7% compared to 3.9% unemployment in January — extending a streak in which the state hasn’t logged a month-over-month rising rate since September 2020. The December rate was 4.1%.

The number of those unemployed declined by over 10,150 people to about 187,250, a department news release said, while those working grew by 18,100 to almost 4.83 million people.

With another counting format based on monthly worksite surveys, the agency reported seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment rose by 22,400 to almost 4.69 million. The leisure and hospitality services industry and professional and business services sector saw the largest percentage increases in employment in February.

People are also reading…

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, citing state economists, said last week that the state’s economy had recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels last July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

DENVER (AP) — The surprising advantage Democrats gained during the torturous process of rewriting the nation's congressional maps may be short-lived, creating the potential for more frequent clashes over how political power should be distributed across the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Corsica: Thousands expected for funeral of nationalist Yvan Colonna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News