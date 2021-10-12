 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

North Dakota land commissioner leaves 5 months into 2nd term

  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The head of the agency that handles land rights for some of North Dakota's largest industries has resigned less than five months into her second term, the governor's office said Tuesday.

Department of Trust Lands Commissioner Jodi Smith is stepping down Oct. 28. She was appointed by the state Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, in 2017 and was reappointed to a second term in June.

The Land Department leases rights for grazing and rights to produce oil, coal and gravel from state lands. It manages several state trust funds, including the common schools trust fund that benefits public schools.

It's unclear why Smith decided to take an early exit. She said in a statement that she will remember her time as commissioner with “great fondness” and has offered to act as a consultant after she steps down.

“I am exceptionally proud of our accomplishments, proud of my team for their tireless dedication and I am looking forward to my next steps in my own career after these significant accomplishments,” she said.

The Land Board has come under fire from the oil and gas industry for trying to collect unpaid royalties. It led to a law passed earlier this year that limits how much interest companies have to pay for unpaid oil and gas royalties and sets a statute of limitations on how far back they have to pay.

People are also reading…

At the Land Board meeting when Smith was confirmed for a second term, some members complained about the way the issue was being publicly portrayed and directed Smith to craft a media policy spelling out guidelines for interacting with reporters.

The five-member Land Board consists of Gov. Doug Burgum as chair and Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler, Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem as members.

In announcing her resignation, Burgum said under Smith the agency modernized its technology, grew its managed assets by $3 billion and increased its managed oil and gas leases by more than 1,500.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News