North Dakota oil tax savings account earnings beat forecast

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s trust fund for oil taxes is realizing hefty earnings due to a rebounding economy and better-than-expected stock investments, officials said Tuesday.

Revenue from the Legacy Fund for the two-year budget cycle that ended last month was about $872 million, up from the $736 million that budget writers and the Legislature had forecast.

“The stock market has rebounded from the initial COVID drop and it has bounced back tremendously,” state Treasurer Thomas Beadle said.

State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrisette said nearly half of the extra revenue — $65 million — will be used to reimburse a constitutional fund that benefits schools but had been shortchanged in error for about a decade. Money from the Common Schools Trust Fund is distributed to North Dakota’s public schools.

Voters in 2010 endorsed a constitutional amendment that requires setting aside 30% of state tax revenues on oil and natural gas production in the Legacy Fund, which is valued at about $8.8 billion.

The most recent deposit into the fund was $45.5 million in June.