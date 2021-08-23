North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife managers are encouraging hunters to take advantage of electronic map tools that can help them identify private land before they venture onto it.

Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the Game and Fish Department's website, at gf.nd.gov.

“Each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline, others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact,” said Brian Hosek, business operations manager. “And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies.”

The Legislature passed a law this year making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a fence. It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

About 7,000 landowners have posted 3.75 million acres — about 8.3% of North Dakota’s land area.