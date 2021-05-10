Nuclear plant adds workers for refueling, maintenance work

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Washington state was shut down over the weekend for a planned 40-day refueling outage, welcoming about 1,400 new temporary jobs to help staff the outage.

The Columbia Generating Station near Richland was disconnected on Saturday so workers can replace about a third of the fuel in the reactor’s core — 260 of 764 fuel assemblies — that has been used for six years, The Tri-City Herald reported.

The temporary workers will assist about 1,000 permanent employees at Energy Northwest, the public utility company that operates the generating station.

“The 1,000 workers that make the Tri-Cities their temporary home during the refueling outage often stay at our local hotels, shop the stores and eat at local restaurants,” said Karl Dye, president of the Tri-City Development Council. “It’s a boost to our local economy.”