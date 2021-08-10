Nursing home overhaul bill would boost staffing, oversight

Nursing homes receive most of their financing through Medicaid and Medicare, and Wyden oversees both programs as chair of the Senate Finance Committee. Casey leads the Aging Committee. In the House, Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., are also working on a nursing home overhaul. The four lawmakers wield clout, but prospects for the legislation are uncertain.

“These proposed measures would help improve staffing and increase accountability on the part of nursing homes,” Harvard health policy professor David Grabowski said of the legislation. “Historically, we have often underfunded nursing homes but some facilities have also not spent public dollars on direct resident care as intended. Under this legislation, more funding will go to nursing homes for staffing, but more will be expected of them as well.”

The bill would also launch an experiment to see if downsized nursing homes lead to better care and quality of life for residents. Those facilities would have between five and 14 residents, make private rooms available, feature accessible outdoors areas, and involve residents and families in decision-making.

Nursing home industry groups have been clamoring for more money from the federal government, but they also complain about the cost of added requirements and the burden of more rules. They're likely to oppose banning arbitration clauses.

