NY AG: Broadband industry behind fake FCC comments

The report said that the goal of the broadband industry campaign, according to internal documents the attorney general's office received, was to make it seem like there was “widespread grassroots support” for the repeal of net neutrality that could give the FCC chairman at the time, Ajit Pai, “volume and intellectual cover” for the repeal.

The agency is supposed to use the comments it receives, from industry and public-industry groups and the public, to shape how it makes its rules.

Broadband for America's website says its members include AT&T and Comcast as well as major trade groups for the wireless, cable and telecom industries.

The report said the campaign hired companies known as lead generators, which created the fake comments, but that the attorney general's office had not found evidence that the broadband companies had “direct knowledge of fraud” and thus they had not violated New York law.

Still, the report criticized the broadband industry group's behavior as “troubling,” saying the campaign organizers ignored red flags and hid the broadband industry's involvement.